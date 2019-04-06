Akshara Singh's new song 'Kasam Hai Bhula Dungi' out—Watch

New Delhi: One of the most beautiful actresses of Bhojpuri film industry, Akshara Singh is often in limelight. Akshara is a big name in the Bhojpuri film world and has worked with almost every top actor of the industry. Apart from her impeccable acting, Akshara is known for her singing prowess as well.

Adding another feather to the cap, Singh released a brand new song titled 'Kasam Hai Bhula Dungi'.

She took to Instagram to promote the song and wrote, “खुली किताब है ज़िंदगी मेरी

फिर भी हर इक लबो पे मेरे दर्द का सवाल है Song is released from Bihariwood channel pls do listen https://youtu.be/2IHxoEQCi0c #song #workmode #believe #positivevibesonly #spreadthelove”

Check out the song here:

Only last month, the actress sang as many as 21 songs in one go ahead of Holi—the festival of colours. This can be considered a new record in the Bhojpuri music industry where a female actress has sung these many songs. Also, Akshara is giving tough competition to leading male superstars of the Bhojpuri cinema.

Akshara began her career by working in tv serials and till date has worked in over 50 films. She has a huge fan following and is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri industry.