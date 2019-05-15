close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshara Singh

Akshara Singh's 'Patari Par Rail Akel Chali' song goes viral—Watch

Akshara can be seen grooving to the song which has already become popular amongst the Bhojpuri cinema buffs. 

Akshara Singh&#039;s &#039;Patari Par Rail Akel Chali&#039; song goes viral—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress-singer Akshara Singh has released her new song titled 'Patri Par Rail Akel Chali' from the album of the same name. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. It has gone viral on YouTube with 1,914,224 views so far.

Akshara can be seen grooving to the song which has already become popular amongst the Bhojpuri cinema buffs. It has been released on YouTube by Wave Music Bhojpuri.

Watch the song here:

The song is sung by Akshara and the lyrics are written by Manoj Matlabi. Ghoongharu Ji is the music director of the song which has gone viral on the internet. Akshara can be seen dressed in colourful Indian clothes and her dance moves are impressive.

On the work front, popular director Manjul Thakur has reportedly offered a film to the beautiful actress. She has many movies in her kitty such as Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage', for which the shoot is complete. Soon, the makers will announce the release date of this film.

Akshara will be seen sharing the screen space in 'Love Marriage' with Amrish Singh. Besides this, the actress will be seen in 'Laila Majnu' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu. The two will be reuniting on the big screens after a hiatus of 7 long years.

 

 

 

 

Tags:
Akshara Singhbhojpuri actressPatari Par Rail Akel ChaliPatari Par Rail Akel Chali song
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey's latest pics with her 'most favourite man' Nirahua are breaking the internet—See inside

Must Watch

PT3M59S

SPG writes to West Bengal DGP over PM Modi’s security at West Bengal rally