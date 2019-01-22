Amrapali Dubey has a special treat for fans in 2019—Check her complete list of upcoming films

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's most-sought-after actress Amrapali Dubey has a special treat for her fans. Any guesses what? Well, the star of Bhojpuri cinema has a packed 2019 and that means she will be seen more on the screens. This in itself is a huge delight for her diehard fans.

The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cinegoers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.

Amrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. So, we thought of compiling a list of her upcoming films for 2019. Her massive fan following will surely be happy to know the details of her lined-up projects. According to Bhojpurixp.com, she will be seen in as many as 8 films in 2019.

Check the list:

Patna Se Pakistan 2

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Santosh Mishra

Producer: Ananjay Raghuraj

Release Date: 2019

Gabru

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Ajeet Shrivastav

Producer: Rajesh Gupta

Release Date: 2019

Sher E Hindustan

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Manoj Narayan

Producer: Ratanakar Kumar

Release Date: 2019

Lallu Ki Laila

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Sushil Upadhaya

Producer: Ratnakar Kumar

Release Date: 2019

Nirahua Chalal America

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Y Jithender

Producer: Naser Jamal

Release Date: 2019

Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Y Jithender

Producer: Naser Jamal

Release Date: 2019

Patna Junction

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Santosh Mishra

Producer: Sujit Tiwari

Release Date: 2019

Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe

Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey

Director: Santosh Mishra

Producer: Dilip Jaiswal

Release Date: 2019