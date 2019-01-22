Amrapali Dubey has a special treat for fans in 2019—Check her complete list of upcoming films

New Delhi: Bhojpuri film industry's most-sought-after actress Amrapali Dubey has a special treat for her fans. Any guesses what? Well, the star of Bhojpuri cinema has a packed 2019 and that means she will be seen more on the screens. This in itself is a huge delight for her diehard fans.
The actress has several big projects lined up for release this year. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the cinegoers and that explains why filmmakers want to cast them together.
Amrapali reportedly also happens to be one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. So, we thought of compiling a list of her upcoming films for 2019. Her massive fan following will surely be happy to know the details of her lined-up projects. According to Bhojpurixp.com, she will be seen in as many as 8 films in 2019.
Check the list:
Patna Se Pakistan 2
Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Director: Santosh Mishra
Producer: Ananjay Raghuraj
Release Date: 2019
Gabru
Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Director: Ajeet Shrivastav
Producer: Rajesh Gupta
Release Date: 2019
Sher E Hindustan
Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Director: Manoj Narayan
Producer: Ratanakar Kumar
Release Date: 2019
Lallu Ki Laila
Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Director: Sushil Upadhaya
Producer: Ratnakar Kumar
Release Date: 2019
Nirahua Chalal America
Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Director: Y Jithender
Producer: Naser Jamal
Release Date: 2019
Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3
Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Director: Y Jithender
Producer: Naser Jamal
Release Date: 2019
Patna Junction
Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Director: Santosh Mishra
Producer: Sujit Tiwari
Release Date: 2019
Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe
Star Cast: Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamarpali Dubey
Director: Santosh Mishra
Producer: Dilip Jaiswal
Release Date: 2019