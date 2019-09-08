Anjana Singh- Vinod Yadav starrer 'Gunda' gets a grand opening at box office

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actor Vinod Yadav starrer 'Gunda' released in PVR, Bareilly and got a grand opening! Even the actor wasn't aware of his huge army of fans from Bareilly, UP. The actor is elated with the kind of opening his film has got as more and more fans flocked the theatres. Yadav was initially nervous about the release and wants to thank all his fans for watching and appreciating the film.

The film stars Anjana Singh in the lead role and witnessed long queues outside theatres on day one of its release. Looks like Anjana and Vinod's pairing has been liked by the audience!

The actor is pretty confident about the film's success and says that it has the potential to destroy several records at the box office.

He further added that the film has only been released in Uttar Pradesh as of now. It will soon release in Jharkhand, Gujarat, Mumbai and Bihar as well.

Directed by Iqbal Baksh, the film also stars Sikander Khan, Gunjan Pant, Sushil Singh, Ayaz Khan in pivotal roles.