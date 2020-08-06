Anupama Pathak, Bhojpuri and TV actress, dies by suicide in Mumbai

Bhojpuri actress Anupama Pathak committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Mumbai's Dahisar. The 40-year-old actress ended her life on August 2.

Ahead of taking this extreme step, Anupama took to Facebook to post a 10-minute-long video sharing her situation and expressed her pain. In the video, she asked people not to trust anyone.

Before she ended her life, she repeatedly said that nobody can be trusted and if done so it'll result in the death of the person. She added that people always take advantage of an honest person.

"If you confide to someone that you are going through some problems and feel suicidal, that person, no matter how good a friend he or she is, will immediately ask you to keep them away from your problems so that they don`t get into trouble after you die. Also, people will make fun of you and disrespect you in front of others. So never share your problems with anyone and never consider anyone your friend," Anupama said in Hindi in her Facebook live video.

"Be the person whom everybody can trust be never trust anyone. I have learnt this in my life. People are very selfish and don`t care for others," she added in the video.

Bhojpuri film and television actress Anupama hailed from Bihar`s Purnea district and resided in Mumbai for work purpose. A complaint has been registered with the police and investigation has started.

As per news agency IANS, a suicide note has been recovered where the actress has written about investing Rs 10,000 in a company named Wisdom Producer Company in Malad and not getting it back even after maturity date in December 2019. IANS also reported that she has allegedly named a person called Manish Jha, who took her two-wheeler at her hometown during the lockdown and never returned it.