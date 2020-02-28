As 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' shatters YouTube, Pawan Singh thanks fans for making it #1 trend

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh took to Instagram to thank his fans across India for making his recently-released Holi-special song 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' #1 trend on YouTube. In three days, the song has garnered over 18 million views and the number keeps on increasing. Pawan has collaborated with international dancing sensation Lauren Gottlieb for 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' and it marks their first project together.

Mudassar Khan has choreographed 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai'. It is a peppy Holi track. The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and Payal Dev, respectively. Pawan and Lauren's strike a sizzling chemistry and their dance moves are on point.

See what Pawan Singh posted:

Elated over the response 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' got, an excited Lauren earlier said, "Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai... TRENDING #1. I'm totally freaking out right now. I've never trended #1. It feels so good to reach new heights. Thank you all so much. So glad you are loving it. This is going to be the best Holi Season EVER. LET THE CELEBRATIONS BEGIN."

"The entire team just killed it!!!! Guys, we shot this song in just 1 day. Usually, something like this would take 3 days. The team worked so hard shooting for 20 hours straight. God bless them all," she added.

Take a look:

And, here's the blockbuster track. Watch it if you haven't.

Not just YouTube, 'Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai' is also keeping TikTok abuzz with sensational dance videos.