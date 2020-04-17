Bhojpuri actioner 'Jay Shambhu' teaser starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel crosses 2 mn views on YouTube- Watch

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey Chintu's upcoming action-drama 'Jay Shambhu' teaser has been released on YouTube and is already a major hit. The film features Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel making her debut in Bhojpuri movies.

The teaser has garnered over 2,420,186 views on YouTube so far.

Watch Jay Shambhu teaser here:

Pradeep Pandey Chintu can be seen acing some never-seen-before action sequences in the movie. This will surely be a blockbuster ride for Bhojpuri movie buffs.

The movie stars Pradeep Pandey (Chintu), Shilpa Pokhrel, Sonu Khatri, Dev Singh, Dhurba Koirala, Anoop Arora, Akanksha Dubey, Kalu Rana, Kirshna Mahato, Taison, Sajan Ray and Binod Kumar amongst various other actors.

Made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions, 'Jay Shambhu' is a full-on actioner, directed by Sonu Khatri.

Ramesh Bogati has written the story, with a screenplay by Umalal Yadav. Veeru Thakur's heavy-duty dialogues are a big hit already and lyrics are penned by Umalal Yadav.

Om Jha and Sudam Thapa have composed the music and Hari Lama is donning a cinematographer's hat.