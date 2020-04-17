हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
jay shambhu

Bhojpuri actioner 'Jay Shambhu' teaser starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel crosses 2 mn views on YouTube- Watch

Om Jha and Sudam Thapa have composed the music and Hari Lama is donning a cinematographer's hat. 

Bhojpuri actioner &#039;Jay Shambhu&#039; teaser starring Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel crosses 2 mn views on YouTube- Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actor Pradeep Pandey Chintu's upcoming action-drama 'Jay Shambhu' teaser has been released on YouTube and is already a major hit. The film features Nepali actress Shilpa Pokhrel making her debut in Bhojpuri movies. 

The teaser has garnered over 2,420,186 views on YouTube so far.

Watch Jay Shambhu teaser here: 

Pradeep Pandey Chintu can be seen acing some never-seen-before action sequences in the movie. This will surely be a blockbuster ride for Bhojpuri movie buffs.

The movie stars Pradeep  Pandey (Chintu), Shilpa Pokhrel, Sonu Khatri, Dev Singh, Dhurba Koirala, Anoop Arora, Akanksha Dubey, Kalu Rana, Kirshna Mahato, Taison, Sajan Ray and Binod Kumar amongst various other actors. 

Made under the banner of Pashupatinath Productions, 'Jay Shambhu' is a full-on actioner, directed by Sonu Khatri. 

Ramesh Bogati has written the story, with a screenplay by Umalal Yadav. Veeru Thakur's heavy-duty dialogues are a big hit already and lyrics are penned by Umalal Yadav. 

Om Jha and Sudam Thapa have composed the music and Hari Lama is donning a cinematographer's hat. 

 

Tags:
jay shambhubhojpuri videosbhojpuri movie teaserBhojpuri MoviesPradeep Pandey Chintushilpa pokhrelNepali actress
Next
Story

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's recent pics are burning Instagram like never before!

Corona Meter
  • 13387Confirmed
  • 1749Discharged
  • 437Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M28S

Superfast Zee: Watch top news stories of the day