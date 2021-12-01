हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neha Shree

Bhojpuri actress Neha Shree's Facebook page hacked, her unseen photos, videos go viral!

Bhojpuri star Neha Shree is an avid social media user, who has an active Instagram presence as well. She has over 266K followers on the gram and regularly posts interesting videos/pictures online. 

Bhojpuri actress Neha Shree&#039;s Facebook page hacked, her unseen photos, videos go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Neha Shree's Facebook page was recently hacked and allegedly some obscene content was posted online. The starlet filed a petition against it and the Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response, seeking directions to Facebook and others to restore access to her FB page. 

WHO IS NEHA SHREE?

Neha Shree is an avid social media user, who has an active Instagram presence as well. She has over 266K followers on the gram and regularly posts interesting videos/pictures online. Amid controversy around her Facebook page getting hacked, a few of her pictures and posts went viral. Take a look here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEHA SHREE (@neha110033)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEHA SHREE (@neha110033)

 

WHAT IS NEHA SHREE'S FACEBOOK CONTROVERSY?

For the unversed, Neha Shree's petition was heard by a bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, who issued a notice in the matter to respondents -- Facebook Inc, Delhi Government, and Delhi Police, and asked them to file a reply in the matter while listing the matter for the next hearing in March 28.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEHA SHREE (@neha110033)

According to IANS, Adv. Kartickay Mathur and Adv. KK Shukla, representing the actress apprised the HC that a complaint has been registered on November 20 about the hacking of the Facebook page.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEHA SHREE (@neha110033)

In order to remove the obscene, immoral, and illegal content from the page and restore it, the counsels sought the court's direction, praying for a police probe in the matter.

The petitioner submitted that she is a leading Bhojpuri actress and also appearing in various television shows, and she was also awarded by Rashtriya Gaurav Award.

She started her Facebook account and page in 2012 and since and subsequently, it reached more than 40 lakh followers on the social media platform.

However, the page got hacked on the night of October 19 and she received an email from Facebook stating that she has been removed as the administrator of the Neha Shree Facebook page.

Immediately after receiving the mail, a complaint was raised with Facebook informing them about the hacking. However, she only received "auto-generated" and "pre-typed" messages while nothing was done to restore her access.

Even after 30 days of the hacking, the issue has not been resolved despite complaints in different offices of Facebook in the city.

Neha Shree has worked with some of the renowned names in the Bhojpuri film industry including Ravi Kishan, Arvind Akela Kallu among others. She has featured in movies such as Sikka (2015), Kajrali Nakhrali (2016), Hum Hain Wonder Boys and Action Raja. 

In 2018, Neha Shree was featured in Sugna 2 followed by a Bhojpuri drama titled Mohabbat Mith Lagela. It has been directed by Ranjan Sharma.

(With IANS inputs)

 

 

