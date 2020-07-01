हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee depressed over online trolling, seeks help from Mumbai police

Rani in her social post has revealed that she is depressed because of incessant trolling related to her physical appearance, age, religion etc and she can't take it any more. 

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee depressed over online trolling, seeks help from Mumbai police
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee in her latest social media post revealed that she is feeling depressed over non-stop online trolling. In her long post, she has alleged that terms like 'moti' (fat), 'budhiya' (old lady) and much more are directed towards her and she has had enough of online trolling.

Rani Chatterjee sought Mumbai police's intervention in it and has shared a picture of a person named Dhananjai Singh who trolls her and indirectly take jibes at her, allegedly. Read Rani's full post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@mumbaipolice  give up

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

Soon after her post, fans and Bhojpuri movie industry's co-stars dropped their comments showering support and asking her to not give up like this. 

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra pad in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. His death by suicide left everyone in shock and grief. He was reportedly battling depression for the past few months.

 

Rani Chatterjeebhojpuri actressDepressiononline trollingTrollsbhojpuri videosSushant Singh Rajput
