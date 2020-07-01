Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee depressed over online trolling, seeks help from Mumbai police

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee in her latest social media post revealed that she is feeling depressed over non-stop online trolling. In her long post, she has alleged that terms like 'moti' (fat), 'budhiya' (old lady) and much more are directed towards her and she has had enough of online trolling.

Rani Chatterjee sought Mumbai police's intervention in it and has shared a picture of a person named Dhananjai Singh who trolls her and indirectly take jibes at her, allegedly. Read Rani's full post here:

Soon after her post, fans and Bhojpuri movie industry's co-stars dropped their comments showering support and asking her to not give up like this.

Rani in her social post has revealed that she is depressed because of incessant trolling related to her physical appearance, age, religion etc and she can't take it any more.

