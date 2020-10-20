हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee sizzles in a vibrant saree - See pics!

Rani has worked all the A-listers in her Bhojpuri movie career. She has been working for over a decade now and has a huge fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.


Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee is breaking the internet with her sensational saree look. She regularly updates her account, with interesting pictures and videos making the right kind of noise. 

Rani Chatterjee took to Instagram and shared her saree photo. She wrote: कुछ लिखना जरूरी नही अक्सर तस्वीर खुद बयां कर देती है हाले दिल का हाल #shootlife #actorlifestyle #actorlife #moods_in_frame #happyme

Rani has worked all the A-listers in her Bhojpuri movie career. She has been working for over a decade now and has a huge fan following amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started last year on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell was recently seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant.

 

Rani Chatterjeerani chatterjee picsRani Chatterjee Instagrambhojpuri videos
