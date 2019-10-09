close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey to star opposite Amrish Singh in 'Raj Mahal'

'Raj Mahal' is produced by Deepak Parashar, Rohit Rai and Ramesh Kumar.

Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey to star opposite Amrish Singh in &#039;Raj Mahal&#039;

New Delhi: YouTube queen Aamrapali Dubey and popular rising star of Bhojpuri industry, Amrish Singh will be seen together in 'Raj Mahal'. The film is currently been shot in Panvel, Mumbai and the actors have been paired on-screen for the first time.

'Raj Mahal' also features KK Goswami, Umakant, Neelam Singh and Pallavi Kohli in pivotal roles. It is directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu. Amrish opened up on working with top actress Aamrapali in the movie. He said, "She is a fine actress and a good human being. I have learned a lot from her and she is very cooperative."

"She is very simple and easy to work with in real life. While working with her I realised how beautifully she enacts her character on-screen", he added.

He also lauded the filmmaker and called him a dear friend. "My tuning with filmmaker Vishnu Shankar Belu is amazing. We workout together and this makes working fun. I have learnt a lot from him."

The storyline of 'Raj Mahal' dwindles between the past and present. It is a fusion which the audience will like, feels the lead actor. 

'Raj Mahal' is produced by Deepak Parashar, Rohit Rai and Ramesh Kumar. The music is composed by Dhananjay Mishra and DOP is Devendra Tiwari. 

Amrish has also done a film titled 'Love Marriage' with Akshara Singh. It is slated to release on November 1, 2019. 

 

Tags:
Aamrapali DubeyAmrish SinghRaj MahalBhojpuri MoviesVishnu Shankar Belu
Next
Story

Monalisa enjoys her swim in a smouldering black bikini, shares pic on Insta

Must Watch

PT2M52S

Congress is suffering because Rahul Gandhi 'walked away': Salman Khurshid