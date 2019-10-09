Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey to star opposite Amrish Singh in 'Raj Mahal'

New Delhi: YouTube queen Aamrapali Dubey and popular rising star of Bhojpuri industry, Amrish Singh will be seen together in 'Raj Mahal'. The film is currently been shot in Panvel, Mumbai and the actors have been paired on-screen for the first time.

'Raj Mahal' also features KK Goswami, Umakant, Neelam Singh and Pallavi Kohli in pivotal roles. It is directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu. Amrish opened up on working with top actress Aamrapali in the movie. He said, "She is a fine actress and a good human being. I have learned a lot from her and she is very cooperative."

"She is very simple and easy to work with in real life. While working with her I realised how beautifully she enacts her character on-screen", he added.

He also lauded the filmmaker and called him a dear friend. "My tuning with filmmaker Vishnu Shankar Belu is amazing. We workout together and this makes working fun. I have learnt a lot from him."

The storyline of 'Raj Mahal' dwindles between the past and present. It is a fusion which the audience will like, feels the lead actor.

'Raj Mahal' is produced by Deepak Parashar, Rohit Rai and Ramesh Kumar. The music is composed by Dhananjay Mishra and DOP is Devendra Tiwari.

Amrish has also done a film titled 'Love Marriage' with Akshara Singh. It is slated to release on November 1, 2019.