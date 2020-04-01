Bhojpuri bombshell Akshara Singh's new song 'Ek Lakh Ka Lehnga' creates a storm online - Watch

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest dance number 'Ek Lakh Ka Lehnga' has released online and is already riding high on the chartbuster lists. The track features Akshara in a sizzling white and emerald green outfits, grooving to the dance number.

Watch 'Ek Lakh Ka Lehnga' song here:

The song has been sung by Akshara Singh and the lyrics are written by RR Pankaj. Vinay Vinayak has composed the music and Rakesh Thakar aka Raka has visualised the concept and direction.

On the work front, Akshara will be seen in 'Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage'. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Amrish Singh in the latter.

Akshara and Pradeep Pandey Chintu will be reuniting on the big screens after a hiatus of 7 long years. Besides acting, Akshara is quite popular for her singing abilities. She has recorded several singles and festival specific songs.

Meanwhile, amid the 21-day lockdown to fight the deadly novel coronavirus, Akshara Singh is also practising social distancing and trying out yoga to stay fit. She even performed Surya Namaskar 20 times and shared her video recently.