Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa debuts on Instagram Reels with 'Dil Diyan Gallan' video - Watch

Monalisa shared the Insta Reels on her story and once you click on it, it will direct you the post. 

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa debuts on Instagram Reels with 'Dil Diyan Gallan' video - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri stunner turned television's queen Monalisa has made her debut on Instagram Reels - a new feature introduced on the social networking site which is similar to TikTok. This new addition comes after the government banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok.

You can make short videos on Instagram reels and share it. Monalisa too debuted with her first video on Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Dil Diyan Gallan” ....

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa shared the Insta Reels on her story and once you click on it, it will direct you the above post. 

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

