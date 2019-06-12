Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is a true poser — Check out her latest photos in black top and shorts

New Delhi: Antara Biswas aka Monalisa is one of the most followed TV actors on social media. The actress, who is a major fitness freak, never fails to treat her fans with pictures and videos from her personal and professional sphere.

She recently shared a bunch of pictures of herself posing in a black tee and printed white shorts. She captioned the photo as, "The Secret Of Getting Ahead Is Getting Started #poser #loveislove #beautiful #day #instadaily : as usual @yogesh_gupta4545."

An avid social media user, Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following of over 1.9 million followers.

Monalisa acted in several low budget films before making her debut in Bollywood with 'Blackmail' starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. She then acted in South Indian films before coming to notice through her role in 'Tauba Tauba' opposite Amin Gazi. Monalisa has also acted in a Kannada film titled 'Jackpot'.

In 2010, as per a report in The Hindu, Monalisa was one of the most sought-after actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her last Bhojpuri film was 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2' co-starring Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu'. The actress has worked with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. She has several hit films and blockbuster dance numbers to her credit.

Monalisa also featured in popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and became a household name. In fact, she married her then longtime boyfriend and now husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot on the game show and hogged all the limelight.

The actress currently plays an evil force named Mohana in the television show 'Nazar'.