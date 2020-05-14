Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa’s sizzling dance moves, Pawan Singh’s swag make old song ‘Gor Kariya’ rock YouTube

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following and so does super Pawan Singh. Both of them have given the industry some big films and hit songs that will be remembered forever. Monalisa, who has shifted her focus to TV, stills rules several hearts and her songs that keep trending on YouTube are proof. Viewers have chanced upon an old video of the duo which broke the internet some years ago and has now resurfaced on YouTube again.

Titled ‘Gor Kariya’, the song is a peppy one shot inside a club. Monalisa steals the show with her sizzling dance moves and uber-cool style while Pawan Singh’s swag cannot be missed. It has got over 16 million views and the count keeps on increasing.

Watch ‘Gor Kariya’ here:

Another song of them which burnt the dance floor was 'Ahe Paar Chapra'. It's a very old song and Pawan Singh looks unrecognisable in this video.

As of now, Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2' while Pawan Singh entertains fans with his Bhojpuri films and songs.