Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's bridal avatar will make you go wow! See pics

New Delhi: From Bhojpuri sizzler to television star, actress Monalisa is going places! Riding high on the popularity of her show 'Nazar 2', the actress is making sure to keep her fanbase happy amid lockdown. She recently posted a few throwback pictures of her in a bridal avatar, looking simply wow.

Monalisa captioned the clicks as: Which Of My Photographs Is My Favourite? The One I am Going To Take Tomorrow...... #throwback #bridalmakeup #look ... #majormissing #onsetlife #actorslife #shootlife Prayers For The World... Everything Please Be Normal Again Like Earlier

Several telly stars commented on her look and complemented the stunner.

Monalisa successfully moved to television in 2018 with her maiden supernatural show 'Nazar'. She essayed the role Mohana - an evil force with much precision and conviction, as fans drooled over her act. The actress has had a long and illustrious career in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the A-listers including actors and filmmakers.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is now seen in 'Nazar - season 2' where she plays Madhulika.