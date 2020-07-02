Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's dance on 'Yeh Mera Dil' song in a red hot saree goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Popular actress Monalisa, who was once a Bhojpuri top star has now moved to television successfully with her show 'Nazar'. She has a huge fanbase on social media. She recently touched 3.4 million followers on Instagram and expressed gratitude to fans.

She posted a video wearing bright red saree while grooving to a song 'Yeh Mera Dil' from 'Don'. She captioned her post as: Yeh Mera Dil Pyar Ka Deewana .. ... #goodmorning #being #retro #happiness 3.4 #million #strong #instagram #family #blessed #gratitude #thankyou #friends #godbless #us

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.