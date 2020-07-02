हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's dance on 'Yeh Mera Dil' song in a red hot saree goes viral - Watch

Popular actress Monalisa, who was once a Bhojpuri top star has now moved to television successfully with her show 'Nazar'. She has a huge fanbase on social media. She recently touched 3.4 million followers on Instagram and expressed gratitude to fans.

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa&#039;s dance on &#039;Yeh Mera Dil&#039; song in a red hot saree goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Popular actress Monalisa, who was once a Bhojpuri top star has now moved to television successfully with her show 'Nazar'. She has a huge fanbase on social media. She recently touched 3.4 million followers on Instagram and expressed gratitude to fans.

She posted a video wearing bright red saree while grooving to a song 'Yeh Mera Dil' from 'Don'. She captioned her post as: Yeh Mera Dil  Pyar Ka Deewana .. ... #goodmorning #being #retro #happiness 3.4 #million #strong #instagram #family #blessed #gratitude #thankyou #friends #godbless #us

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa Instagram monalisa pics Monalisa photos bhojpuri videosnazarbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee shares her first look from upcoming film 'Panchali'
  • 6,04,641Confirmed
  • 17,834Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,05,09,749Confirmed
  • 5,12,331Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M13S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day