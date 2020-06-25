हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's sizzling dance moves and her chemistry with Pawan Singh in 'Shikhahar Per' rocks YouTube

We recently chanced upon an old video of Monalisa and Pawan Singh which broke the internet some years ago and has yet again made way in the hearts of many.

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa&#039;s sizzling dance moves and her chemistry with Pawan Singh in &#039;Shikhahar Per&#039; rocks YouTube
Image Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa enjoys a massive fan following and so does super Pawan Singh. Both of them have given the industry some big films and hit songs. Monalisa, who has shifted her focus to TV, still rules the hearts of several Bhojpuri fans and her songs. Her old songs keep trending on YouTube. We recently chanced upon an old video of Monalisa and Pawan Singh which broke the internet some years ago and has yet again made way in the hearts of many.

The song is titled 'Shikhahar Per' and is from the film 'Pawan Raja'. Monalisa flaunts her sizzling dance moves in a sari and Pawan Singh's swag is just off the charts. Their chemistry rocks too.

'Shikhahar Per' has so far got 5 million views on YouTube. Watch it here:

As of now, Monalisa is seen on supernatural fiction show 'Nazar 2' while Pawan Singh entertains fans with his Bhojpuri films and songs. Some of his latest songs that are going viral are 'Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’, 'Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani' , 'Tani Chhoo La’, 'Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa', 'Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se'  and 'Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan'.

