Bhojpuri bombshell Rani Chatterjee dons a cop avatar for 'Lady Singham', shares first look

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee has spent over a decade in the movie industry and has carved a niche for herself. She has several path-breaking roles and blockbuster songs to her credit.

Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham' and she shared the first look of her film on social media.

Check it out here:

The actress is dressed in a cop's avatar and looks impressive on the first look poster of the film. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019.

Rani had announced the movie on social media.

The film will see her opposite actor Gaurrav Jha. Their chemistry is already talk of the town.

The Bhojpuri bombshell also participated in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10.

She is quite popular on Instagram with a solid fan following of 440k followers on the photo-sharing site so far.