Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri diva Aamrapali Dubey takes up Akshay Kumar's 'Bala Challenge' dressed as a warrior princess—Watch

Akshay's 'Housefull 4' will hit the screens on October 25, 2019.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey is a famous personality on social media as she enjoys a massive fan following. She recently took up Akshay Kumar's 'Bala Challenge' and grooved to the track from his upcoming venture 'Housefull 4'.

Aamrapali rocked the moves dressed as a warrior princess in a red saree, green blouse and heavy jewellery. She wrote in her caption: “#balachallenge as a warrior princess it took too much effort to dance with these ornaments though”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#balachallenge as a warrior princess  it took too much effort to dance with these ornaments though 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Akshay's 'Housefull 4' will hit the screens on October 25, 2019. It has an ensemble star cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles whereas Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey and Rana Daggubati play pivotal parts.

The film is the fourth instalment of hit 'Housefull' franchise. It has been helmed by Farhad Samji.

Several actors such as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh amongst various others have taken up the Bala Challenge so far.

 

 

Aamrapali Dubeybala challengeAkshay Kumarbhojpuri actressbhojpuri dance
