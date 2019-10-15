Bhojpuri diva Aamrapali Dubey takes up Akshay Kumar's 'Bala Challenge' dressed as a warrior princess—Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri bombshell Aamrapali Dubey is a famous personality on social media as she enjoys a massive fan following. She recently took up Akshay Kumar's 'Bala Challenge' and grooved to the track from his upcoming venture 'Housefull 4'.

Aamrapali rocked the moves dressed as a warrior princess in a red saree, green blouse and heavy jewellery. She wrote in her caption: “#balachallenge as a warrior princess it took too much effort to dance with these ornaments though”

Akshay's 'Housefull 4' will hit the screens on October 25, 2019. It has an ensemble star cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles whereas Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey and Rana Daggubati play pivotal parts.

The film is the fourth instalment of hit 'Housefull' franchise. It has been helmed by Farhad Samji.

Several actors such as Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh amongst various others have taken up the Bala Challenge so far.