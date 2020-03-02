Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh and Pravesh Lal plan a surprise Holi dhamaka - Pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh and actor Pravesh Lal have collaborated for a special Holi project. The stars have shared on-set pictures on their respective social media handles, hinting at a new Holi song.

Anjana Singh, who is also known as the Lady Rajinikanth of Bhojpuri movie industry can be seen dressed in a white saree with colourful contrast blouse. Pravesh, on the other hand, is donning a bright red shirt with yellow tee inside and blue denim jeans.

Check out the pictures:

Several Bhojpuri actors such as Aamrapali Dubey, Nirahua, Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav have released their songs on Holi and other festivals. Anjana Singh has worked with almost all the A-listers there. She is also one of the most sought after and highest-paid actresses in the movie business.

She has several hit songs and movies to her credit. Anjana Singh is known for her acting chops and impeccable dance moves.

In 2019, she was seen in as many as three movies, namely Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz.

In 2018, she won Best Actress at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia for the film 'Jigar'.