Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh and Pravesh Lal's Holi-special song is finally here - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh and actor-producer Pravesh Lal have collaborated for a Holi-special song, titled 'Dewar Ji Ne Maari Pichkari'. The song released on Tuesday morning and is currently rocking the Bhojpuri chartbuster. The song is fun to watch. Anjana can be seen dressed in a white saree with colourful contrast blouse while Pravesh pulls off a casual look.

'Dewar Ji Ne Maari Pichkari' has been also sung by Pravesh while Khushbu Tiwari has given the playback for Anjana. The music and lyrics courtesies go to Ashish Verma and Alam Dilsad, respectively.

Watch 'Dewar Ji Ne Maari Pichkari' here:

A sneak peek of the song was shared by the leading duo and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua on their respective Instagram handles, which made the wait for the track difficult for their fans.

As Holi is just round the corner, other Bhojpuri stars such as Aamrapali Dubey, Nirahua, Pawan Singh and Khesari Lal Yadav have also released their songs on the occasion. The industry is currently buzzing with Holi-special songs.

Anjana Singh, who is also known as the Lady Rajinikanth of the Bhojpuri movie industry, has worked with most of the A-listers there. She is also one of the most sought after and highest-paid actresses in the movie business. She has several hit songs and movies to her credit too.