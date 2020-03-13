हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anjana Singh

Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh flaunts her colourful attire in new Insta pic!

Anjana Singh is known for her acting chops and impeccable dance moves. 

Bhojpuri &#039;hot cake&#039; Anjana Singh flaunts her colourful attire in new Insta pic!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh is a popular social media celebrity as well. She regularly posts on Instagram, keeping her fans in a happy space. Anjana has over 544k followers on Insta as of now. 

She recently posted a picture wearing a colourful red skirt with a blue top and paired it with stylish shades. Anjana Singh captioned the photo as, '#happyme #loveyourself'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#happyme #loveyourself 

A post shared by Anjana Singh (@anjana_singh_) on

'Hot cake' Anjana Singh is also known as Lady Rajinikanth in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the top stars and filmmakers. With over a decade of experience, Anjana Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses in the business. 

She has several hit songs and movies to her credit. Anjana Singh is known for her acting chops and impeccable dance moves. 

In 2019, she was seen in as many as three movies, namely Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz. 

In 2018, she won Best Actress at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia for the film 'Jigar'. 

 

Tags:
Anjana Singhbhojpuri videosbhojpuri actressAnjana Singh pics
Next
Story

Rani Chatterjee quits Instagram, goes for a brief social media detox

Must Watch

PT1M46S

School-Colleges,sports-cinema halls will be shut till 31st March in many states