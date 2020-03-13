Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh flaunts her colourful attire in new Insta pic!

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress Anjana Singh is a popular social media celebrity as well. She regularly posts on Instagram, keeping her fans in a happy space. Anjana has over 544k followers on Insta as of now.

She recently posted a picture wearing a colourful red skirt with a blue top and paired it with stylish shades. Anjana Singh captioned the photo as, '#happyme #loveyourself'

'Hot cake' Anjana Singh is also known as Lady Rajinikanth in the Bhojpuri movie industry. She has worked with almost all the top stars and filmmakers. With over a decade of experience, Anjana Singh is one of the highest-paid actresses in the business.

She has several hit songs and movies to her credit. Anjana Singh is known for her acting chops and impeccable dance moves.

In 2019, she was seen in as many as three movies, namely Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz.

In 2018, she won Best Actress at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia for the film 'Jigar'.