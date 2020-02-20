Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh paints Instagram black in her desi look

New Delhi: Bhojpuri 'hot cake' Anjana Singh is an avid social media user. She recently took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the sets of her next project. The snow-capped mountains and her gorgeous smile make for a perfect click.

Dressed in traditional black attire, Anjana Singh posted her pictures which created a flutter online.

Often called as the Lady Rajinikanth of the Bhojpuri film industry, Anjana Singh has worked with almost all the A-listers there. She is also one of the most sought after and highest-paid actresses in the movie business.

She has several hit songs and movies to her credit. Anjana Singh is known for her acting chops and impeccable dance moves.

In 2019, she was seen in as many as three movies, namely Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz.

In 2018, she won Best Actress at the International Bhojpuri Film Awards held in Malaysia for the film 'Jigar'.