Anjana Singh

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh strikes a pose in short black dress—See pic

Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh strikes a pose in short black dress—See pic

New Delhi: One of the top most actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, Anjana Singh enjoys a massive fan following. Her army of fans eagerly waits for her projects and throng theatres in huge numbers upon the release of her movies.

She has done a number of promotional songs and worked with the Bhojpuri film industry's bigwigs. She has also shared screen space with most of the A-listers.

The actress has several movies in her kitty this year. She will be seen in director Ravi Sinha's 'Shakti', where she plays the protagonist. Besides, she has films like 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz' and 'Chor Machaye Shor' lined up for release this year.

In Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz', Anjana Singh will pair up with Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film is directed by Ajit Shrivastava and produced by Rajesh Radhelal under the banner of Innovative Idea Productions.

In 'Chor Machaye Shor', she has joined forces with another Bhojpuri actress Rani Chatterjee. The movie is helmed by Aniket Mishra. It has been made under the banner of Sai Films and is produced by Surender Prasad.

 

