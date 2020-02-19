Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh to release latest Holi song 'Kaka Ho Kaka', shares poster

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh is known for his crooning abilities as well. His fans eagerly wait for his latest songs and that too on festive times. Just as we gear up for Holi, Pawan Singh is ready to unveil his next blockbuster song for fans.

Pawan Singh took to Instagram and shared a poster intimating his fans about the upcoming song titled 'Kaka Ho Kaka'. Check it out here:

The song has been sung by Pawan Singh and the lyrics are penned by Azad Singh. Sajan Mishra and Azad Singh have composed the music of 'Kaka Ho Kaka'. It has been presented by Victory Production and Entertainment Pvt.Ltd.

He has worked with almost all the A-lister directors and actors. He enjoys an ocean of fan following, who love to follow their favourite star on social media.

In 2019, he was seen in as many as six movies such as Raja, Crack Fighter, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Jai Hind, Sher Singh and Jahreela respectively.