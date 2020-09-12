Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh's new song 'Jamana Kahela Pawan Singh' hits YouTube - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh has released yet another blockbuster song titled 'Jamana Kahela Pawan Singh'. The track released recently on YouTube and it has all the elements of becoming a chartbuster. His fans will surely be happy to watch him groove and sing to a peppy dance number.

Watch Jamana Kahela Pawan Singh song here:

Pawan Singh has sung the song titled 'Jamana Kahela Pawan Singh'. The lyrics are penned by Vinay Bihari and the music is composed by Chhotu Rawat. The track features Pawan Singh and Mausam.

Pawan Singh has several hit films such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Bhojpuriya Raja' etc to his credit. The actor-singer hails from Ara in Bihar and rose to fame with superhit song 'Lollypop Lagelu' which became a rage after its release. In 2016, Pawan was honoured with the Best Male Singer in the International Bhojpuri Film Awards.

The power star has a huge fan following and any superhit tracks to his credit. He has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri movie industry.