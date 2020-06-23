Bhojpuri queen Aamrapali Dubey’s romantic track ‘Ae Shona’ with Pawan Singh gets 10 million love from fans – Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstars Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are loved by their fans way too much. Every song of the duo and their films rule the box office. Together, Aamrapali and Pawan have also given the industry some super successful films and blockbuster songs. Their recent track ‘Ae Shona’ too is a super hit.

As the name suggests, the song is high on romance and Aamrapali and Pawan’s sizzling chemistry works magic. ‘Ae Shona’ talks about love and only love. Aamrapali looks like a million bucks in a sari and like always, Pawan’s swag is off the charts.

‘Ae Shona’ has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. It has been composed by Chote Baba.

As of now, the song has garnered 10 million views on YouTube and the number keeps on increasing.

Watch ‘Ae Shona’ here:

Both Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are Bhojpuri A-listers. Aamrapali’s on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is also a hit among her fans.

Meanwhile, if you want to tune into more of Aamrapali and Pawan’s song, you can listen to ‘Sautiniya Ke Chakkar Mein’, 'Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani' , ‘Tani Chhoo La’ , 'Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa', ‘Jaan Ho Jarur Aiha’, ‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’, 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai' and ‘Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan’