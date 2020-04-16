हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri queen Aamrapali Dubey's 'Bijli' TikTok video is a must-watch!

Aamrapali Dubey has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry.

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is making the most of her quarantine time with TikTok. Her videos are immensely entertaining and popular as well. She recently posted one of her gems on Instagram, giving fab expressions. 

Watch it here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bijli bachao 

A post shared by Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Aamrapali Dubey has worked with almost all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri film industry. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences. She started off from television and later moved to Bhojpuri movies, only to become the top actress in the industry. 

She is one of the biggest names in Bhojpuri movie business and is also hailed as a highest-paid actress.

In the wake of the deadly novel coronavirus, Aamrapali Dubey made a contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh. She donated a lakh each to Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and Rs 50,000 to Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund.

 

