Bhojpuri queen Anjana Singh is back with her new film 'Markar Bhi Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' - Details here

New Delhi: Bhojpuri queen Anjana Singh treated her fans to the trailer of her forthcoming film 'Markar Bhi Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' on the special occasion of Shravan, which started on Monday. 'Markar Bhi Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' boasts of an impressive line-up of stars such as Anjana, Manmohan Mishra, Poonam Dubey, Payas Pandit and Sanjay Pandey.

Ravi Sinha has directed the film while it has been produced under JR Films Combines banner.

'Markar Bhi Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai' appears to be a 'masala entertainer'. It has action, romance, a good storyline and has also been shot in foreign locations. Anjana Singh looks like a total diva in the video:

Watch the trailer of 'Markar Bhi Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai':

The trailer has in a few hours garnered close to 1.1 lakh likes.

Anjana Singh is one of the top-rated stars of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has starred in several blockbuster films and songs. In 2019, she made three hit movies - 'Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya', 'Bitiya Chhati Mai Ke' and 'Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz'.