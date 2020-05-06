Bhojpuri queen Kajal Raghwani’s killer expressions in latest pics are unmissable – Check out!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani is a social media sensation and her scintillating posts are proof. Now, at a time when there the only way to reach out to the audiences is social media, Kajal is making the most of it. She keeps her fans updated with her whereabouts, her photos and videos through Instagram and we must say all of them are very, very interesting.

Recently, she broke the internet with her looks in a sari and now, Kajal is making the spotlight follow her with her killer expression. Fans couldn’t be more elated to see the bombshell in the latest pictures.

Kajal is all decked up in shades of black and sports different poses for the photographer. “Tu mujhe dekhe ya main tujhe baat to barabar he hain,” she captioned one of her posts.

Take a look at them here:

Gorgeous pictures, Kajal.

Kajal Raghwani is one of the top actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. She has worked with several A-listers. Just recently, her songs like 'Jaan Bandh Ke Aajaiha Odhaniya', ‘Chand Na Sunar Lagela’ and 'Pagal Banaibe' rocked YouTube.