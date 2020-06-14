Bhojpuri queen Monalisa and husband Vikrant bring happy vibes to Instagram with these pics

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Monalisa took a trip down the memory lane to post some happy pictures from her and husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot’s stint in ‘Nach Baliye’. The couple can be seen twinning in shades of pink and blue. Monalisa looks pretty in a lehenga-choli set while Vikrant wore pyjama-kurta.

“Balle Balle... On A Sunday Sunday... Balle Balle... Nach Baliyeeee ...,” Monalisa captioned her post. Take a look:

Monalisa and Vikrant have been spreading smiles on Instagram through their several posts. The actress enjoys a massive fan following and watching her with Vikant is a treat to all those who love them. They are also now famous for their rib-tickling and sassy TikTok videos. Ever since the lockdown began, the couple is cheering up their fans with the posts and it’s a good time pass to watch them to avoid boredom.

Check out some of the videos here:

Monalisa and Vikrant married in 2017 on the sets of reality show 'Bigg Boss 10'. The actress was a contestant and Vikrant appeared as a guest. Their wedding happened as per Hindu rituals and the pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi and sangeet also took place.