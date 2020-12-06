हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa opens up about her 'dream role' in new show 'Namak Ishq Ka'

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who will be seen in a pivotal role in 'Namak Ishq Ka', says her character in the upcoming television show is her dream role.

Bhojpuri queen Monalisa opens up about her &#039;dream role&#039; in new show &#039;Namak Ishq Ka&#039;
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa, who will be seen in a pivotal role in 'Namak Ishq Ka', says her character in the upcoming television show is her dream role.

"Namak Ishq Ka" tells the tale of a dancer named Chamcham, who is hoping to get married, but the society does not accept her as their daughter-in-law.

Monalisa will be seen playing a negative role in the show.

Elaborating about her character, Monalisa told IANS: "I am the antagonist in the show aNamak Ishq Ka' and my name in the show is Irawati Varma, who is very strong and is very shrewd but is soft in front of people she is soft and innocent. But she has a lot of shades in her which will slowly come in the show."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

She said her character is as such that no one can say no to her.

"People are scared of her. In the family also she has a command. It is a very strong character. It is my dream role. I am getting to play different shades and roles now," she added.

"Namak Ishq Ka" also stars Shruti Sharma, who plays Chamcham, Aditya Ojha and Vishal Aditya Singh.

 

