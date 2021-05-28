Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa poses in a backless co-ord set, pics go viral!

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is a social media sensation. She enjoys a whopping 4.4 million followers on Instagram alone and that explains why her posts go viral in split seconds on social media.

Monalisa's one of the latest posts on IG shows her posing in a backless co-ords, looking simply fab. Take a look at her pictures:

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling.

She is these days seen in popular daily soap 'Namak Issk Ka'.

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

