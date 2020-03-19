Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee makes a style statement with red lips and shimmery jacket!

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the top Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is on a photo-sharing spree on social media. Her active presence on Instagram is solif proof of the fact that she is rightly called the queen of social media by her fans.

In her recent post, looks like Rani Chatterjee has posted a selfie right from her movie sets. Donning a stylish shimmery patterned black-silver jacket and bold red lips, Rani makes a fashion statement. Check out her photo:

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell is these days seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant.