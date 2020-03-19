हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Chatterjee

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee makes a style statement with red lips and shimmery jacket!

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

Bhojpuri sensation Rani Chatterjee makes a style statement with red lips and shimmery jacket!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Hailed as one of the top Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is on a photo-sharing spree on social media. Her active presence on Instagram is solif proof of the fact that she is rightly called the queen of social media by her fans. 

In her recent post, looks like Rani Chatterjee has posted a selfie right from her movie sets. Donning a stylish shimmery patterned black-silver jacket and bold red lips, Rani makes a fashion statement. Check  out her photo: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#selfytime #nocaptionneeded

A post shared by Rani Chatterjee Official (@ranichatterjeeofficial) on

After completing over a decade, Rani Chatterjee has worked with almost all the A-lister actors and filmmakers in the Bhojpuri film business.

On the work front, Rani will next be seen playing a police officer in 'Lady Singham'. The film started on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, September 2, 2019. She announced the movie on social media.

The Bhojpuri bombshell is these days seen in Rohit Shetty hosted reality show 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 10 as a contestant. 

 

Tags:
Rani ChatterjeeInstagrambhojpuri actressbhojpuri videos
Next
Story

Aamrapali Dubey’s song ‘Meri Jawani Hai Made In Bihar’ shatters YouTube – Watch

Must Watch

PT2M12S

BJP head office is close till 31st March