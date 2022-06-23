NewsBhojpuri
NEHA SINGH RATHORE

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore of 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame marries Himanshu Singh, see wedding pics!

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore enjoys a huge fan base on Instagram and Facebook. Currently, she boasts the support of over 59 thousand Instagram followers. She has not posted any pictures from her wedding on her social media handles yet. 

Last Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 01:37 PM IST

Trending Photos

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore of 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame marries Himanshu Singh, see wedding pics!

Lucknow: Singer Neha Singh Rathore, who became the talk of the town with her song 'Mei Ka Ba', has tied the knot with Himanshu Singh in Lucknow recently. The wedding of Neha and Himanshu, a native of Hede Pakariya village in Ambedkar Nagar, was held at Nilansh Theme Park in Lucknow on June 21.

Several pictures from the function have surfaced online in which the guests can be seen posing with the bride and groom. Neha opted for a green and pink silk saree, while Himanshu donned a traditional black bandhgala suit. Neha and Himanshu, who is the son of Suryakanth Pandey, got engaged in 2021 but their wedding was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Singh Rathore (@neha_singhrathore08)

Neha enjoys a huge fan base on Instagram and Facebook. Currently, she boasts the support of over 59 thousand Instagram followers. She has not posted any pictures from her wedding on her social media handles yet. 

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to circulate her pictures on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. They also extended their heartfelt wishes to the newlyweds. 

Neha Singh RathoreBhojpuri singerUP Mein Ka BaHimanshu SinghNeha Singh Rathore weddingNeha Singh Rathore marriagebhojpuri newsbhojpuri actress

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Will the Thackeray family lose Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: President Elections -- Understand the basic difference between opposition parties and BJP
DNA Video
DNA: Over 1000 died in Afghanistan earthquake
DNA Video
DNA: Presidential Elections 2022 -- Untold story of Draupadi Murmu
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Why did rebel MLAs move to Guwahati?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- Meaning of split in Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Eknath Shinde, who brought storm in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is Uddhav Thackeray's government set to fall in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Draupadi Murmu Vs Yashwant Sinha -- Who will become the next President of India?