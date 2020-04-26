हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey has 1 million reasons to smile, here’s why

Aamrapali Dubey showered her fans with virtual kisses and thanked everyone for the family of 1M on Instagram.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aamrapali1101

New Delhi: Yay! Aamrapali Dubey is 1 million strong on Instagram now and to celebrate the milestone, the Bhojpuri bombshell showered her fans with virtual kisses and thanked everyone for their support. Sharing a happy Boomerang video of herself, Aamrapali wrote, “And now we are a fam of 1M.” She is clearly overjoyed with the 1 million family on Instagram congratulatory messages are also pouring in for her.

Here’s how Aamrapali thanked her fans:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And now we are a fam of 1M 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

Cute, na?

The 1 million followers of Aamrapali everyday get treated to some of the best pictures and videos of her on Instagram as she is an avid social media user.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, she found a new way to reach out to her fans apart from Instagram and that was YouTube, where her subscribers are increasing day by day. On YouTube, she has posted cooking videos and also turned a beauty vlogger. Of course, she gave a sneak peek of the videos on Instagram too.

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences.

