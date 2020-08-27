Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey's ravishing smile makes the spotlight follow her, see pic

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is a stunner and wherever she goes, she makes heads turn. Aamrapali looks ravishing in all avatars and carries every outfit with elan. Recently, she shared a picture of herself dressed in a lovely green gown and she looks just fabulous with that smile on her face.

Aamrapali attached a ROFL caption with the post and it something you will relate to. "Want that body back." (Haven't most of us just gained in this lockdown period?).

Take a look at her photo here:

She rules social media and has over a million fans on Instagram. She shares her pictures on a daily basis and her fans love every post of hers.

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences.