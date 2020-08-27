हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey's ravishing smile makes the spotlight follow her, see pic

Aamrapali looks ravishing in all avatars and carries every outfit with elan. Recently, she shared a picture of herself dressed in a lovely green gown and she looks just fabulous with that smile on her face. 

Bhojpuri siren Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s ravishing smile makes the spotlight follow her, see pic

New Delhi: Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey is a stunner and wherever she goes, she makes heads turn. Aamrapali looks ravishing in all avatars and carries every outfit with elan. Recently, she shared a picture of herself dressed in a lovely green gown and she looks just fabulous with that smile on her face. 

Aamrapali attached a ROFL caption with the post and it something you will relate to. "Want that body back." (Haven't most of us just gained in this lockdown period?). 

Take a look at her photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Want that body back 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

She rules social media and has over a million fans on Instagram. She shares her pictures on a daily basis and her fans love every post of hers.

Aamrapali is one of the top-rated actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry having worked with almost all the A-listers. Her on-screen pairing with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by the audiences.

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeyaamrapali dubey picsaamrapali instagram pics
Next
Story

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa sizzles in a black monokini as she enjoys her time by the pool

  • 33,10,234Confirmed
  • 60,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M50S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, August 27, 2020