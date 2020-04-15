Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh’s TikTok video lights up Instagram and how

New Delhi: Bhojpuri siren Akshara Singh has found a new way to avoid boredom during her lockdown days and at the same time, she is entertaining her Instafam too. Akshara, an avid social media user, has taken the TikTok route and posting some hilarious as well as interesting videos on Instagram. This way, she is keeping fans hooked to her timeline and in these testing times, the videos come as a breather for them.

Here’s how Akshara is lighting up Instagram, take a look!

Along with the videos, Akshara also treats her fans to some lovely photos of herself and makes sure she stands out in every post.

On the work front, Akshara’s next projects are 'Ye Kahani Hai Laila Majnu Ki' with Pradeep Pandey Chintu and Vishnu Shankar Belu's 'Love Marriage', opposite Amrish Singh.

To help the government in its fight against the deadly coronavirus Akshara has contributed Rs 1 lakh to Chief Minister's Relief Funds (CMRF) of Bihar.

The coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire world and has posed serious challenges for the health and economic security of millions of people worldwide. In India, the spread of coronavirus has been alarming. The number of coronavirus cases has already crossed 11,000 and the death toll is 377 as of Wednesday afternoon.