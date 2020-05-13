हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monalisa

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa’s million-dollar smile in these pics lights up Instagram

Recently, Monalisa shared pictures from one of her previous vacations with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and reminisced the good old days.

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa’s million-dollar smile in these pics lights up Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aslimonalisa

New Delhi: There’s never a dull day on Monalisa’s Instagram timeline. She treats her Instafam daily to some fabulous pictures of herself and the posts go crazy viral. Even during the lockdown, the Bhojpuri siren is keeping her fans entertained by her throwback photos and TikTok videos. Recently, she shared pictures from one of her previous vacations with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and reminisced the good old days.

“Chalo Phir Se Chalte Hain... #throwback #travelgram #missing #lovely #happy #memories,” she wrote. Her different moods have lit up Instagram and how.

Monalisa looks lovely in a pink dress as she enjoys a boat ride. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chalo Phir Se Chalte Hain...  #throwback #travelgram #missing #lovely #happy #memories

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa makes sure her fans and 3.1 million Instagram followers get daily updates about her whereabouts. Before the lockdown, she used to keep everyone posted with pictures and videos from her sets, parties and holidays. Now, she entertains people with her TikTok videos and workout posts. Her social media game has always been strong.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg  Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.

Tags:
MonalisaMonalisa new picsmonalisa pics
Next
Story

Bhojpuri superstars Aamrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh’s romantic song ‘Ae Shona’ is here to rule YouTube
  • 74,281Confirmed
  • 2,415Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4309760Confirmed
  • 290606Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M5S

Video: India's COVID-19 cases rise to 74,281 with 2,415 deaths