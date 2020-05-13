Bhojpuri siren Monalisa’s million-dollar smile in these pics lights up Instagram

New Delhi: There’s never a dull day on Monalisa’s Instagram timeline. She treats her Instafam daily to some fabulous pictures of herself and the posts go crazy viral. Even during the lockdown, the Bhojpuri siren is keeping her fans entertained by her throwback photos and TikTok videos. Recently, she shared pictures from one of her previous vacations with husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and reminisced the good old days.

“Chalo Phir Se Chalte Hain... #throwback #travelgram #missing #lovely #happy #memories,” she wrote. Her different moods have lit up Instagram and how.

Monalisa looks lovely in a pink dress as she enjoys a boat ride. Take a look:

Monalisa makes sure her fans and 3.1 million Instagram followers get daily updates about her whereabouts. Before the lockdown, she used to keep everyone posted with pictures and videos from her sets, parties and holidays. Now, she entertains people with her TikTok videos and workout posts. Her social media game has always been strong.

Monalisa, whose real name is Antara Biswas, is a well-known Bhojpuri star. She also featured in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 10’ after which she turned her focus to TV. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.