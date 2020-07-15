हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa wants to go for a swim, shares new Instagram Reels - Watch

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

Bhojpuri siren Monalisa wants to go for a swim, shares new Instagram Reels - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Once a Bhojpuri sizzler Monalisa is now a famous television star. The stunner recently made her debut on Instagram Reels - a new feature introduced on the social networking site which is similar to TikTok. 

Monalisa posted the video where she can be seen all set to head for a swim. She wrote in the caption: Kab Jaungi For A Gooood Swim... #feelitreelit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kab Jaungi For A Gooood Swim ... #feelitreelit

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

Tags:
MonalisaInstagram ReelsInstagramtiktokbhojpuri videosbhojpuri actress
