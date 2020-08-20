Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey's desi princess avatar goes viral on internet - See pics

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress and YouTube sensation Aamrapali Dubey took to Instagram and shared her desi princess diaries. She posted a few pictures of her rocking a desi look and fans are loving it.

She regularly updates her social media account and shares pictures, videos on Instagram. The pictures went viral as soon as she shared it on social media. Take a look here:

In a period of six years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest-paid actress there.

Before entering into films, Aamrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali's on-screen presence guarantees a success at the Box Office that's the reason why makers are keen on casting them together. The audiences love to watch them together on the big screens.