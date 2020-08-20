हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aamrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey's desi princess avatar goes viral on internet - See pics

In a period of six years, Aamrapali Dubey has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest-paid actress there.

Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey&#039;s desi princess avatar goes viral on internet - See pics
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress and YouTube sensation Aamrapali Dubey took to Instagram and shared her desi princess diaries. She posted a few pictures of her rocking a desi look and fans are loving it.

She regularly updates her social media account and shares pictures, videos on Instagram. The pictures went viral as soon as she shared it on social media. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Princess diaries 

A post shared by Dubey Aamrapali  (@aamrapali1101) on

In a period of six years, Aamrapali has become one of the leading ladies of Bhojpuri cinema and also the highest-paid actress there.

Before entering into films, Aamrapali did daily soaps as well. She played pivotal parts in hit shows like 'Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein', 'Saat Phere', 'Maayka' and 'Mera Naam Karegi Roshan' among few.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Aamrapali's on-screen presence guarantees a success at the Box Office that's the reason why makers are keen on casting them together. The audiences love to watch them together on the big screens. 

 

Tags:
Aamrapali Dubeyaamrapali dubey picsaamrapali dubey photosbhojpuri videosbhojpuri actress
Next
Story

Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa's loved-up pics with husband Vikrant are too hot to handle
  • 28,36,925Confirmed
  • 53,866Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT15M30S

Zee News' anchor shares her experience, when she came to know Sushant Singh Rajput is dead