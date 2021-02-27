Bhojpuri sizzler Aamrapali Dubey's video on Yo Yo Honey-Neha Kakkar's Saiyaan Ji is unmissable - Watch

New Delhi: Bhojpuri sensation Aamrapali Dubey is a popular celebrity on social media. She has several hit films and chartbuster regional songs to her credit. The top Bhojpuri star took to her Instagram and dropped a Reel on Yo Yo Honey Singh and Neha Kakkar's new song 'Saiyaan Ji'.

The song Saiyaan Ji features Yo Yo Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead. Coming back to Aamrapali Dubey's Instagram Reel on the song, well, we must say, the actress has nailed it.

Dressed in traditional wear, Aamrapali has aced her facial expressions and it has been liked by many of her followers including top actor-politician Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Aamrapali and Nirahua are a big hit amongst Bhojpuri cinema buffs. Their on-screen jodi is adored by fans who throng theatres to watch them together on the buff screens. They have together featured in a number of hit films and songs.

The actress has worked with all the A-listers in the Bhojpuri industry. She is hailed as the highest-paid actress in Bhojpuri cinema. The actress has a packed calendar with some plum projects in her kitty.

She made her debut opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav with the first instalment of 'Nirahua Hindustani'.