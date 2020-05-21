Bhojpuri sizzler Anjana Singh’s old song ‘Gol Maar Da Balam Ji’ with Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ drives YouTube crazy

New Delhi: We haven’t seen much of Bhojpuri hot cake Anjana Singh recently and hence, here’s an old song of her which is creating a storm online. Every other day, Bhojpuri fans make song old songs trend on YouTube. The industry boasts of a massive fan following and amid the lockdown, when no new films or songs are releasing, people seem to be binging on the old playlist.

As of now, Anjana Singh’s song ‘Gol Maar Da Balam Ji’ with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka ‘Nirahua’ has resurfaced on the internet. It is a peppy track and shows Anjana teasing an angry Nirahua with her girl gang. Their dance moves and expressions on point.

‘Gol Maar Da Balam Ji’ is from their 2019 film ‘Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz’. It has been sung by Priyanka Singh and Alok while the music courtesy goes to Om Jha.

Watch the song here:

At this time, several old Bhojpuri songs are trending big time of A-listers such as Nirahua, Anjana Singh, Pawan Singh, Aamrapali Dubey, Monalisa, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. You can listen to 'Hello Koun', ‘Hajaro Logwa Ghume Hamra Piche Piche’, 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho', ‘Gor Kariya’ and 'Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' among others.