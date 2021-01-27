हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Monalisa

Bhojpuri star Monalisa flaunts abs in new post- Watch

Monalisa was a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the house. She had made her Bollywood debut with 'Blackmail' in 2005, starring Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty. 

Bhojpuri star Monalisa flaunts abs in new post- Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/aslimonalisa

New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Monalisa has gone through a massive physical transformation. The actress is a social media sensation with most of her posts going viral. The ‘Namak Ishq Ka’ actress took to social media to flaunt her abs in a new post. 

Taking to Instagram, Monalisa can be seen wearing gym wear and rocking a no-makeup look. Captioning the post, she wrote, #morning #vibes #goodvibes”

Have a look at her post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

Meanwhile, Monalisa also posted a video of her grooving to Tesher’s ‘Jalebi Baby’. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

Take a look at her wow transformation:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Monalisa who plays a character with grey shades in the new show ‘Namak Ishq Ka’, had said, "(A TV show is melodramatic) Because it is made for the household. We watch television sitting at home. I think maximum women watch television. What I have seen in my two-year journey in television is that women watch and children watch."

"They love to watch these kinds of shows… supernatural, family drama, and drama emotional. People like these things so the makers make the shows accordingly,” she had added. 

