Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is all set to rock YouTube again with new song ‘Jaan Ho Jarur Aiha’

New Delhi: Even in lockdown, Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh knows how to keep his fans entertained. He is releasing his new songs on YouTube, much to the delight of his loved ones. On Thursday, Pawan unveiled his latest track ‘Jaan Ho Jarur Aiha’. It’s an audio song and the peppy beats will definitely wipe away your mid-week blues.

‘Jaan Ho Jarur Aiha’ has been sung by Pawan, the lyrics courtesy goes to Arun Bihari while it has been composed by Ashish Verma.

Listen to ‘Jaan Ho Jarur Aiha’ here and set your mood straight:

Pawan Singh is one of the top-rated stars of the Bhojpuri industry. He is also one of the highest-paid actors. Some of his latest, old songs which have rocked YouTube recently are - ‘Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa’, ‘Top La Jawaniya Odhaniya Se’, 'Ye Ladki Sahi Hai', ‘Chamkelu Sheeshan Jaisan’, '9 Baje Se Pahile', 'Number Block Chal Raha Hai', ‘Matha Bhi Piunga Fook Ke’, 'Do Sau Ke Kakahi', 'Mitha Mitha Bathe Kamariya Ho', ‘Gor Kariya’ – among others.