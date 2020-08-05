हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yash Kumar

Bhojpuri star Yash Kumar unveils first look poster of next film 'Lala Ka Lalten' - Details here

Yash Kumar will star in a powerful role in a never-seen-before avatar. He underwent a huge transformation for 'Lala Ka Lalten'.

Bhojpuri star Yash Kumar unveils first look poster of next film &#039;Lala Ka Lalten&#039; - Details here
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@yashkumarr12

New Delhi: Bhojpuri superstar Yash Kumar is all set to present his forthcoming film in front of the audience. It's titled 'Lala Ka Lalten' and the first look poster was unveiled on social media recently. The film is based on Bihar politics. Yash plays the lead in 'Lala Ka Lalten', which tracks the story of a man fighting for the rights of the minorities.

Yash will star in a powerful role in a never-seen-before avatar. He underwent a huge transformation for 'Lala Ka Lalten'. Actress Smriti Sinha stars opposite Yash in the film. Her look in the film has been kept under wraps. Apart from Yash and Smriti, actress Ayesha Kashyap is also part of 'Lala Ka Lalten'.

See the first look poster of 'Lala Ka Lalten'. It received a huge response from the fans of Yash.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Yash Kumarr (@yashkumarr12) on

'Lala Ka Lalten' is directed by Dheeru Yadav and produced by Suman Sharma.

A release date for the film is yet to be decided.

Yash KumarLala Ka LaltenBhojpuri Movies
