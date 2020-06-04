हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
kerala elephant

Bhojpuri stars Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh, Kajal Raghwani express anger over pregnant elephant's death in Kerala, demand justice

The horrific incident took place on May 27, 2020. Top Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh and Kajal Raghwani condemned the monstrous act and urged for justice.

Bhojpuri stars Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh, Kajal Raghwani express anger over pregnant elephant&#039;s death in Kerala, demand justice
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The whole country is in shock over the news of an expecting elephant's death after she was fed pineapple filled with crackers in Mallapuram, Kerala. Netizens, Bollywood, television and Bhojpuri celebrities took to social media and expressed their anger over the incident.

Top Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Aamrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh and Kajal Raghwani condemned the monstrous act and urged for justice.

Yeh kya kar rahe hain log  . . Reposted from @rvcjbhojpuri

RIP HUMANITY 

The horrific incident took place on May 27, 2020. "Her jaw was broken and she was unable to eat after she chewed the pineapple and it exploded in her mouth.

"It is certain that she was offered the pineapple filled with crackers to eliminate her," Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Surendrakumar told PTI.

He said the post-mortem revealed that the pachyderm was pregnant. "I have directed the forest officials to nab the culprit. We will punish him for 'hunting' the elephant," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan said, "A preliminary investigation has been launched into the incident and the police have been directed to take stringent action against those responsible for the act."

 

kerala elephantElephant DeathPregnant Elephant deadMallapuramKeralabhojpuri actorsNirahuaAamrapali DubeyAnjana Singhkajal raghwani
