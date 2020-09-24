Bhojpuri stunner Monalisa dances to 'Dheeme Dheeme' on Instagram, video goes viral - Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Monalisa

Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is an avid social media user, who is making the most of her time, enjoying the new Instagram feature of 'Reels'. In one of her recent Reels, she can be seen grooving to Kartik Aaryan's 'Dheeme Dheema' song. 

New Delhi: Top Bhojpuri actress turned television star Monalisa is an avid social media user, who is making the most of her time, enjoying the new Instagram feature of 'Reels'. In one of her recent Reels, she can be seen grooving to Kartik Aaryan's 'Dheeme Dheema' song. 

Dheeme Dheeme ...  #feelitreelit

A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa) on

Monalisa has a massive 3.6 million fan base on Instagram alone. The actress has had the opportunity of working with almost all the Bhojpuri big shots in her movie career. In 'Nazar', she played an evil force named Mohana. And received immense adulation for her work on TV.

Monalisa was seen this year in 'Nazar 2' as Madhulika Chaudhary. She sure knows how to keep her social media fam happy and smiling. 

The sensational star was seen as a popular contestant in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 10' and in fact, got married to her then-boyfriend Vikrant Singh inside the BB 10 house.

 

