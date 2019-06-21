Bhojpuri stunner Rani Chatterjee performs yoga on International Yoga Day, shares pic

New Delhi: One of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses, Rani Chatterjee is known for her acting and dancing skills. She has a huge fan following amid Bhojpuri movie buffs who eagerly wait for her projects to hit the screens.

Of late, Rani has turned into a fitness enthusiast and has also shed a few kilos. The actress reguslarly shares her pictures and workout videos from her gym where she is seen sweating it out with her trainer.

On Friday, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Bhojpuri stunner shared a picture performing a asana, thus encouraging her fans to stay fit by including Yoga in their daily routine. She said that she does yoga to keep her mind relaxed. She captioned her picture as: "#internationalyogaday #stayfit #stayhealthy Main yoga man ki shanti ke liye karti hu.jo jayda zaroori hai....."

The diva these days is leaving no stone unturned to get back to shape and has been pumping out. She keeps her fans updated about her gym and workout sessions.

Rani has had the privilege of working with the best of stars in Bhojpuri movie industry. She made her debut in 'Sasura Bada Paisawala' opposite superstar turned politician Manoj Tiwari. The film won her accolades and she got recognised for her performance.

Next, she will be seen in 'Chotki Thakurain' which is being helmed by Shams Durrani.